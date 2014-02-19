JAKARTA, Feb 19 Indonesia's annual auto sales
grew at a slower pace in January compared with the previous
month, data from industry association Gaikindo showed on
Wednesday.
January sales were 7 percent higher than a year earlier, led
by Toyota Motor Corp, Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd,
and Suzuki Motor Corp.
However, on a monthly basis, sales surged 5.94 percent,
against a 12.65 percent drop in December, but Gaikindo did not
provide details.
Auto sales are a key indicator of the strength of domestic
consumption, which accounts for around half of the country's
gross domestic product.
For 2013, a total of 1.2 million vehicles were sold in
Southeast Asia's largest economy, 100,000 more than the previous
year.
Following is a table of auto sales in 2013-2014, based on
Gaikindo data.
Month Volume m/m y/y
2014
Jan 103,497 5.94 7.00
2013
Dec 97,691 -12.65 9.20
Nov 111,841 -0.18 7.85
Oct* 112,039 -3.35 4.95
Sep* 115,974 48.69 13.54
Aug* 77,964 -30.50 1.98
Jul* 112,178 7.6 9.4
Jun 104,268 4.7 2.5
May* 99,697 -2.6 4.2
Apr* 102,257 6.5 17.3
Mar* 95,996 -7.1 9.1
Feb* 103,278 6.8 19.4
Jan* 96,718 8.1 26.5
* official revisions made by Gaikindo
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)