JAKARTA Feb 8 Indonesia's trade minister Gita Wirjawan said on Wednesday that Japan's car manufacturer company, Toyota Motor Corp plans to invest more than 4 trillion rupiah ($447.18 million) in Southeast Asia's top economy.

Wirjawan did not provide details on the plan or a timeframe for the investment.

Domestic car sales in Indonesia stood at a record 894,180 cars in 2011, up 16.9 percent from the previous year, supported by the lowest ever interest rate and a growing middle class. ($1 = 8,945 rupiah) (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Editing by Matthew Bigg)