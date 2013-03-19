JAKARTA, March 19 Car sales in Indonesia, an
indicator of domestic demand in Southeast Asia's largest
economy, grew 19.4 percent in February from a year earlier, a
slower pace than January, industry data showed on Tuesday.
Auto sales have continued to post strong growth this year
after a record 2012, as consumers take advantage of rising wages
and low interest rates. Sales surged 27 percent in January.
A total of 103,269 cars were sold in the country last month,
led by Toyota, Mitsubishi, and Daihatsu
, according to data from the Indonesia Automotive
Industry Association (Gaikindo).
Sales rose 6.8 percent in February on a monthly basis.
Some analysts have forecast double-digit growth in 2013
after a jump of 25 percent to 1.1 million vehicles last year,
despite new down payment requirements for auto purchases which
were aimed at pushing down loan growth.
Following is a table of auto sales in 2012-2013, based on
Gaikindo data.
Month Volume m/m y/y
(cars) pct pct
Feb 103,269 6.8 19.4
Jan 96,656 8.0 26.5
Dec 89,456 -13.7 11.4
Nov 103,703 -2.9 53.3
Oct 106,754 4.6 23.6
Sep 102,100 33.6 27.9
Aug 76,445 -25.4 4.3
Jul 102,511 0.8 15.1
Jun 101,746 6.5 45.0
May 95,541 9.6 56.5
Apr 87,144 -0.9 43.5
Mar 87,917 1.7 7.0
Feb 86,486 13.2 24.3
Jan 76,427 -4.9 3.3
