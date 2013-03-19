JAKARTA, March 19 Car sales in Indonesia, an indicator of domestic demand in Southeast Asia's largest economy, grew 19.4 percent in February from a year earlier, a slower pace than January, industry data showed on Tuesday. Auto sales have continued to post strong growth this year after a record 2012, as consumers take advantage of rising wages and low interest rates. Sales surged 27 percent in January. A total of 103,269 cars were sold in the country last month, led by Toyota, Mitsubishi, and Daihatsu , according to data from the Indonesia Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo). Sales rose 6.8 percent in February on a monthly basis. Some analysts have forecast double-digit growth in 2013 after a jump of 25 percent to 1.1 million vehicles last year, despite new down payment requirements for auto purchases which were aimed at pushing down loan growth. Following is a table of auto sales in 2012-2013, based on Gaikindo data. Month Volume m/m y/y (cars) pct pct Feb 103,269 6.8 19.4 Jan 96,656 8.0 26.5 Dec 89,456 -13.7 11.4 Nov 103,703 -2.9 53.3 Oct 106,754 4.6 23.6 Sep 102,100 33.6 27.9 Aug 76,445 -25.4 4.3 Jul 102,511 0.8 15.1 Jun 101,746 6.5 45.0 May 95,541 9.6 56.5 Apr 87,144 -0.9 43.5 Mar 87,917 1.7 7.0 Feb 86,486 13.2 24.3 Jan 76,427 -4.9 3.3 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)