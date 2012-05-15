JAKARTA May 15 Growth of Indonesia's domestic auto sales slowed in April due to new regulations imposing higher down payments for auto purchases to prevent excessive lending growth, analysts said on Wednesday.

Data from the Indonesian automotive manufacturers association (Gaikindo) showed that car sales in April fell 1 percent on a monthly basis to 87,079. On an annual basis they rose 43.4 percent because of an earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan in March last year caused a sharp drop in sales.

The central bank from June 15 will set a minimum down payment for private car loans at 30 percent and for motor-bikes at 25 percent, after previously leaving banks to decide these levels. The finance ministry will set the down payments 5 percent lower for loans from multi-finance firms.

"Consumers are taking a 'wait and see' position. They want to know the trend of prices in the future because of the down payments and low interest rates," said Akhmad Nurcahyadi, an economist at Bank Negara Indonesia.

Car sales in April were led by Toyota, Daihatsu , Mitsubishi and Suzuki, according to the data. Auto sales growth in Indonesia is driven by a rising middle class and low interest rates.

Earlier this week, the Indonesian motor bike industry association (AISI) reported sales of motor-bikes in April fell 0.35 percent from the previous month. They fell 12.4 percent year-on-year in April after a 12.8 percent decline in March.

"Many multi-finance firms have already made adjustments towards the new down payments, while most motor bike consumers are medium- to low-income people who are sensitive to down payments," said Juniman, an economist at Bank Internasional Indonesia.

Bank lending in March grew by 24.9 percent year-on-year, with growth of consumer loans at 20.5 percent, the central bank said. This compares to 24.2 percent and 19.6 percent growth, respectively the previous month.

Gaikindo expects the new down payments will slash car sales as much as 30 percent this year. It previously estimated sales to reach around 940,000 to 1 million cars.

"A significant impact will be felt in the second half. We estimate sales of motor-bikes to fall 30 to 50 percent and cars 10 to 20 percent," said Juniman, forecasting this would slow private consumption, which contributed 55 percent of gross domestic product in the first quarter.

Indonesia's GDP grew by 6.3 percent in the first three months of this year, the slowest pace in six quarters, as exports fell due to weak demand from the West and China. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)