JAKARTA May 15 Growth of Indonesia's domestic
auto sales slowed in April due to new regulations imposing
higher down payments for auto purchases to prevent excessive
lending growth, analysts said on Wednesday.
Data from the Indonesian automotive manufacturers
association (Gaikindo) showed that car sales in April fell 1
percent on a monthly basis to 87,079. On an annual basis they
rose 43.4 percent because of an earthquake and tsunami that hit
Japan in March last year caused a sharp drop in sales.
The central bank from June 15 will set a minimum down
payment for private car loans at 30 percent and for motor-bikes
at 25 percent, after previously leaving banks to decide these
levels. The finance ministry will set the down payments 5
percent lower for loans from multi-finance firms.
"Consumers are taking a 'wait and see' position. They want
to know the trend of prices in the future because of the down
payments and low interest rates," said Akhmad Nurcahyadi, an
economist at Bank Negara Indonesia.
Car sales in April were led by Toyota, Daihatsu
, Mitsubishi and Suzuki, according to
the data. Auto sales growth in Indonesia is driven by a rising
middle class and low interest rates.
Earlier this week, the Indonesian motor bike industry
association (AISI) reported sales of motor-bikes in April fell
0.35 percent from the previous month. They fell 12.4 percent
year-on-year in April after a 12.8 percent decline in March.
"Many multi-finance firms have already made adjustments
towards the new down payments, while most motor bike consumers
are medium- to low-income people who are sensitive to down
payments," said Juniman, an economist at Bank Internasional
Indonesia.
Bank lending in March grew by 24.9 percent year-on-year,
with growth of consumer loans at 20.5 percent, the central bank
said. This compares to 24.2 percent and 19.6 percent growth,
respectively the previous month.
Gaikindo expects the new down payments will slash car sales
as much as 30 percent this year. It previously estimated sales
to reach around 940,000 to 1 million cars.
"A significant impact will be felt in the second half. We
estimate sales of motor-bikes to fall 30 to 50 percent and cars
10 to 20 percent," said Juniman, forecasting this would slow
private consumption, which contributed 55 percent of gross
domestic product in the first quarter.
Indonesia's GDP grew by 6.3 percent in the first three
months of this year, the slowest pace in six quarters, as
exports fell due to weak demand from the West and China.
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)