JAKARTA, Nov 12 Automobile sales in Indonesia fell 16.2 percent in October from a year earlier, data from industry association Gaikindo showed on Thursday. On a monthly basis, sales fell 5.1 percent after a rise of 2.8 percent in September, to 88,325 units. Toyota Motor Corp led the sales, followed by Honda Motor Co Ltd and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd. Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on data from Gaikindo. Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2015 October 88,325 -5.1 -16.2 September 93,038 +2.8 -9.4 August 90,500 +62.7 -6.4 July 55,618 -32.3 -39.1 June 82,139 +3.7 -25.7 May 79,236 -2.9 -18.4 April 81,600 -17.9 -23.6 March 99,363 +12.0 -12.1 February 88,738 -5.8 -20.7 January* 94,194 +19.5 -9.1 2014 December 78,802 -13.7 -19.3 November 91,268 -13.4 -18.4 October 105,357 +2.6 -6.0 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)