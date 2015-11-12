JAKARTA, Nov 12 Automobile sales in Indonesia
fell 16.2 percent in October from a year earlier, data from
industry association Gaikindo showed on Thursday.
On a monthly basis, sales fell 5.1 percent after a rise of
2.8 percent in September, to 88,325 units.
Toyota Motor Corp led the sales, followed by Honda
Motor Co Ltd and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd.
Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on
data from Gaikindo.
Month Volume m/m y/y
(in pct) (in pct)
2015
October 88,325 -5.1 -16.2
September 93,038 +2.8 -9.4
August 90,500 +62.7 -6.4
July 55,618 -32.3 -39.1
June 82,139 +3.7 -25.7
May 79,236 -2.9 -18.4
April 81,600 -17.9 -23.6
March 99,363 +12.0 -12.1
February 88,738 -5.8 -20.7
January* 94,194 +19.5 -9.1
2014
December 78,802 -13.7 -19.3
November 91,268 -13.4 -18.4
October 105,357 +2.6 -6.0
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)