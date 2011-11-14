JAKARTA Nov 14 Indonesia's domestic car sales, an indicator of consumer consumption in Southeast Asia's largest economy, grew 24.9 percent in October from a year ago, industry data showed on Monday.

Sales in October of 86,345 units were the second highest in a month this year after July's sales of 89,056 units, according to data from Indonesia's Automotive Manufacturers Association (Gaikindo). September car sales grew 62 percent year-on-year.

Indonesia's statistics bureau said last week that the economy posted steady growth of 6.5 percent in the third quarter on buoyant domestic spending and private investment, showing few signs of slowing down despite a weakening global economy that is weighing on other Asian countries.

Sales are likely to be supported by the central bank's move last week to slash its benchmark interest rate to a record low 6 percent.

PT Astra International Tbk, Indonesia's main vehicle distributor and biggest listed company, booked nine-month net profit up 30 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)