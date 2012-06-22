JAKARTA, June 22 Indonesia's domestic car sales
rose 56.5 percent in May from a year ago, the fastest growth in
8 months in a rebound from low sales last year after a tsunami
hit Japan, industry data showed on Friday.
Sales in May stood at 95,541 cars, compared to 61,053 cars a
year earlier, led by Toyota, Daihatsu,
Mitsubishi and Suzuki, said the Indonesian
automotive manufacturer association (Gaikindo).
On a monthly basis sales grew 9.7 percent from April.
Car sales, an indicator of consumer demand in Southeast
Asia's biggest economy, are being driven by a growing middle
class and record low interest rates, though sales could be
dampened by new rules requiring an increase in down payments
from this month.
Below is a table of car sales in 2011/2012 according to
Gaikindo:
Month Volume m/m y/y
(cars)
May 95,541 9.7 56.5
Apr 87,079 -0.8 43.4
Mar 87,761 1.6 6.8
Feb 86,407 13.2 24.2
Jan 76,365 -4.9 3.2
Dec 80,325 18.7 14.7
Nov 67,655 -21.6 -2.3
Oct 86,345 8.2 24.8
Sep 79,832 8.9 62.4
Aug 73,279 -17.7 13.2
Jul 89,056 26.9 23.5
Jun 70,154 14.9 -0.3
May 61,053 0.5 0.9
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)