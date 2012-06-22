JAKARTA, June 22 Indonesia's domestic car sales rose 56.5 percent in May from a year ago, the fastest growth in 8 months in a rebound from low sales last year after a tsunami hit Japan, industry data showed on Friday. Sales in May stood at 95,541 cars, compared to 61,053 cars a year earlier, led by Toyota, Daihatsu, Mitsubishi and Suzuki, said the Indonesian automotive manufacturer association (Gaikindo). On a monthly basis sales grew 9.7 percent from April. Car sales, an indicator of consumer demand in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, are being driven by a growing middle class and record low interest rates, though sales could be dampened by new rules requiring an increase in down payments from this month. Below is a table of car sales in 2011/2012 according to Gaikindo: Month Volume m/m y/y (cars) May 95,541 9.7 56.5 Apr 87,079 -0.8 43.4 Mar 87,761 1.6 6.8 Feb 86,407 13.2 24.2 Jan 76,365 -4.9 3.2 Dec 80,325 18.7 14.7 Nov 67,655 -21.6 -2.3 Oct 86,345 8.2 24.8 Sep 79,832 8.9 62.4 Aug 73,279 -17.7 13.2 Jul 89,056 26.9 23.5 Jun 70,154 14.9 -0.3 May 61,053 0.5 0.9 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)