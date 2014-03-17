JAKARTA, March 17 Indonesia's annual auto sales
grew 8.2 percent year-on-year in February compared with 7
percent the previous month, data from industry association
Gaikindo showed on Monday.
The sales were led by Toyota Motor Corp, Daihatsu
Motor Co Ltd, and Mitsubishi Motors Corp.
On a monthly basis, sales rose 8 percent against a 5.9
percent rise in January, boasted by low-cost green car sales,
said Gaikindo.
Auto sales are a key indicator of domestic consumption,
which accounts for around half of the country's gross domestic
product.
Following is a table of auto sales in 2013-2014, based on
Gaikindo data.
Month Volume m/m y/y
2014
Feb 111,765 8 8.2
Jan* 103,510 5.9 7.0
2013
Dec 97,691 -12.7 9.2
Nov 111,841 -0.2 7.9
Oct* 112,039 -3.4 5.0
Sep* 115,974 48.6 13.6
Aug 77,964 -30.5 2.0
Jul* 112,178 7.6 9.4
Jun 104,268 4.6 2.5
May* 99,697 -2.5 4.4
Apr 102,257 6.5 17.3
Mar 95,996 -7.1 9.2
Feb 103,278 6.8 19.4
Jan 96,718 8.1 26.5
* official revisions made by Gaikindo
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and
Prateek Chatterjee)