JAKARTA, June 16 Indonesia's automobile sales suffered their first year-on-year fall in over 2-1/2 years in May, with Toyota's sales hampered by a disruption in production at its plant in the country, data from the association Gaikindo showed on Monday. Sales fell 2.6 percent in May compared with the same month last year, after April had shown a 4.5 percent increase. It was was the first year-on-year decline since December 2011, according to Reuters data. On a month-on-month basis, sales fell 9.0 percent in May, after April's sales had fallen 5.5 percent from March. Toyota's sales fell to 31,000 units in May from 39,000 units in April. Auto sales are a key indicator of domestic consumption, which accounts for more than half of the economy. Here is a table of auto sales in 2013-2014, based on Gaikindo data. Month Volume m/m y/y 2014 May 97,154 -9.0 -2.6 Apr 106,811 -5.5 4.5 Mar* 113,096 1.1 17.8 Feb* 111,880 8.0 8.3 Jan* 103,595 6.0 7.1 2013 Dec 97,691 -12.7 9.2 Nov 111,841 -0.2 7.9 Oct* 112,039 -3.4 5.0 Sep* 115,974 48.6 13.6 Aug 77,964 -30.5 2.0 Jul* 112,178 7.6 9.4 Jun 104,268 4.6 2.5 May* 99,697 -2.5 4.4 * official revisions (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)