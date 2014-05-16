JAKARTA, May 16 Indonesia's annual auto sales rose at a much slower pace in April than the previous month, data from the industry association Gaikindo showed on Friday. Sales rose 4.5 percent, against 17.8 percent in March, and were led by Toyota Motor Corp, Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd , and Suzuki Motor Corp. However, sales fell 5.5 percent on a monthly basis, against a rise of 1.1 percent in the previous month. Auto sales are one of the key indicators of domestic consumption, which accounts for more than half of the economy. Here is a table of auto sales in 2013-2014, based on Gaikindo data. Month Volume m/m y/y 2014 Apr 106,811 -5.5 4.5 Mar* 113,096 1.1 17.8 Feb* 111,880 8.0 8.3 Jan* 103,595 6.0 7.1 2013 Dec 97,691 -12.7 9.2 Nov 111,841 -0.2 7.9 Oct* 112,039 -3.4 5.0 Sep* 115,974 48.6 13.6 Aug 77,964 -30.5 2.0 Jul* 112,178 7.6 9.4 Jun 104,268 4.6 2.5 May* 99,697 -2.5 4.4 Apr 102,257 6.5 17.3 Mar 95,996 -7.1 9.2 * official revisions (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)