JAKARTA, May 16 Indonesia's annual auto sales
rose at a much slower pace in April than the previous month,
data from the industry association Gaikindo showed on Friday.
Sales rose 4.5 percent, against 17.8 percent in March, and
were led by Toyota Motor Corp, Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd
, and Suzuki Motor Corp.
However, sales fell 5.5 percent on a monthly basis, against
a rise of 1.1 percent in the previous month.
Auto sales are one of the key indicators of domestic
consumption, which accounts for more than half of the economy.
Here is a table of auto sales in 2013-2014, based on
Gaikindo data.
Month Volume m/m y/y
2014
Apr 106,811 -5.5 4.5
Mar* 113,096 1.1 17.8
Feb* 111,880 8.0 8.3
Jan* 103,595 6.0 7.1
2013
Dec 97,691 -12.7 9.2
Nov 111,841 -0.2 7.9
Oct* 112,039 -3.4 5.0
Sep* 115,974 48.6 13.6
Aug 77,964 -30.5 2.0
Jul* 112,178 7.6 9.4
Jun 104,268 4.6 2.5
May* 99,697 -2.5 4.4
Apr 102,257 6.5 17.3
Mar 95,996 -7.1 9.2
* official revisions
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)