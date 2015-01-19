JAKARTA, Jan 19 Indonesia's auto sales in
December dropped 19.3 percent from a year earlier, the fourth
straight decline, data from industry association Gaikindo showed
on Monday.
It said one reason for eased demand was a November fuel
price hike. On a monthly basis, sales fell 13.7 percent in
December, compared with a 13.4 percent decrease in the preceding
month.
A total of 1.21 million cars were sold in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy in 2014, or about 1.8 percent fewer than in the
previous year.
According to the group, there was a 59.3 percent drop in
Honda sales on a monthly basis, from 12,418 sales in November to
5,047 sales in December.
In December, Toyota Motor Corp led sales, followed
by Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd and Mitsubishi Motors Corp
.
Auto sales are a key indicator of domestic consumption,
which accounts for more than half of Indonesia's economy.
Here is a table of auto sales in 2013-2014, based on
Gaikindo data.
Month Volume m/m y/y
2014
December 78,802 -13.7 -19.3
November 91,268 -13.4 -18.4
October 105,357 2.6 -6.0
September 102,711 6.2 -11.4
August 96,728 5.8 24.1
July 91,393 -17.3 -18.5
June 110,560 13.8 6.0
May 97,154 -9.0 -2.6
Apr 106,811 -5.5 4.5
Mar* 113,096 1.1 17.8
Feb* 111,880 8.0 8.3
Jan* 103,595 6.0 7.1
2013
Dec 97,691 -12.7 9.2
Nov 111,841 -0.2 7.9
* official revisions
