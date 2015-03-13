JAKARTA, March 13 Indonesia's automobile sales in February fell 20.7 percent from a year earlier, its sixth straight decline, data from industry association Gaikindo showed on Friday. Auto sales were down 5.8 percent on a monthly basis, according to the data. A total of 88,738 cars were sold in Southeast Asia's biggest economy in February this year. Toyota Motor Corp led the sales, followed by Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd. Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on data from Gaikindo. Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2015 February 88,738 -5.8 -20.7 January* 94,194 19.5 -9.1 2014 December 78,802 -13.7 -19.3 November 91,268 -13.4 -18.4 October 105,357 2.6 -6.0 September 102,711 6.2 -11.4 August 96,728 5.8 24.1 July 91,393 -17.3 -18.5 June 110,560 13.8 6.0 May 97,154 -9.0 -2.6 Apr 106,811 -5.5 4.5 Mar* 113,096 1.1 17.8 Feb* 111,880 8.0 8.3 * official revisions (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)