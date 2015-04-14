JAKARTA, April 14 Indonesia's automobile sales in March fell 12.1 percent from a year earlier, the seventh straight decline on an annual basis, data from industry association Gaikindo showed on Tuesday. Annual sales have fallen due to weaker purchasing power and higher retail car prices. However auto sales rebounded 12 percent on a monthly basis, according to the data. A total of 99,363 cars were sold in Southeast Asia's biggest economy in March. Toyota Motor Corp led sales, followed by Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd. Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on data from Gaikindo. Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2015 March 99,363 +12.0 -12.1 February 88,738 -5.8 -20.7 January* 94,194 19.5 -9.1 2014 December 78,802 -13.7 -19.3 November 91,268 -13.4 -18.4 October 105,357 2.6 -6.0 September 102,711 6.2 -11.4 August 96,728 5.8 24.1 July 91,393 -17.3 -18.5 June 110,560 13.8 6.0 May 97,154 -9.0 -2.6 Apr 106,811 -5.5 4.5 Mar* 113,096 1.1 17.8 * official revisions (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)