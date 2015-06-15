JAKARTA, June 15 Indonesia's automobile sales in May fell 18.4 percent from a year earlier, the ninth straight decline on an annual basis, data from industry association Gaikindo showed on Monday. Annual sales have fallen due to weaker purchasing power. Auto sales also contracted 2.9 percent on a monthly basis, according to the data. A total of 79,236 cars were sold in Southeast Asia's biggest economy in May. Toyota Motor Corp led sales, followed by Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd. Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on data from Gaikindo. Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2015 May 79,236 -2.9 -18.4 April 81,600 -17.9 -23.6 March 99,363 +12.0 -12.1 February 88,738 -5.8 -20.7 January* 94,194 19.5 -9.1 2014 December 78,802 -13.7 -19.3 November 91,268 -13.4 -18.4 October 105,357 2.6 -6.0 September 102,711 6.2 -11.4 August 96,728 5.8 24.1 July 91,393 -17.3 -18.5 June 110,560 13.8 6.0 May 97,154 -9.0 -2.6 * official revisions (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)