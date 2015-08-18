JAKARTA, Aug 18 Indonesia's automobile sales in
July fell 39.1 percent from a year earlier, the eleventh
straight monthly decline on an annual basis, data from industry
association Gaikindo showed on Tuesday.
Sales fell 32.3 percent on a monthly basis.
A total of 55,618 cars were sold in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy in July.
Toyota Motor Corp led the sales, followed by Suzuki
Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd.
Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on
data from Gaikindo.
Month Volume m/m y/y
(in pct) (in pct)
2015
July 55,618 -32.3 -39.1
June 82,139 +3.7 -25.7
May 79,236 -2.9 -18.4
April 81,600 -17.9 -23.6
March 99,363 +12.0 -12.1
February 88,738 -5.8 -20.7
January* 94,194 +19.5 -9.1
2014
December 78,802 -13.7 -19.3
November 91,268 -13.4 -18.4
October 105,357 +2.6 -6.0
September 102,711 +6.2 -11.4
August 96,728 +5.8 +24.1
July 91,393 -17.3 -18.5
* official revisions
