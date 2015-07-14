JAKARTA, July 14 Indonesia's automobile sales in
June fell 25.7 percent from a year earlier, the tenth straight
decline on an annual basis, data from industry association
Gaikindo showed on Tuesday.
However, auto sales rebounded 3.7 percent on a monthly
basis, according to the data. A total of 82,139 cars were sold
in Southeast Asia's biggest economy in June.
Toyota Motor Corp led sales, followed by Honda
Motor Co Ltd and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd.
Bank Indonesia had issued a new regulation easing rules for
automotive and mortgage lending, taking effect on June 18, to
spur economic growth.
Indonesia's central bank has reduced the minimum
downpayments consumers have to pay for cars and motorcycles
while increasing the percentage of a home price that a buyer can
borrow.
Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on
data from Gaikindo.
Month Volume m/m y/y
(in pct) (in pct)
2015
June 82,139 +3.7 -25.7
May 79,236 -2.9 -18.4
April 81,600 -17.9 -23.6
March 99,363 +12.0 -12.1
February 88,738 -5.8 -20.7
January* 94,194 +19.5 -9.1
2014
December 78,802 -13.7 -19.3
November 91,268 -13.4 -18.4
October 105,357 +2.6 -6.0
September 102,711 +6.2 -11.4
August 96,728 +5.8 +24.1
July 91,393 -17.3 -18.5
June 110,560 13.8 6.0
* official revisions
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)