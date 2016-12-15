JAKARTA, Dec 15 Car sales in Indonesia were 14.9
percent higher in November than a year earlier, preliminary data
released by the automotive industry association showed on
Thursday.
An association official said the figure would be revised
higher as two carmakers, Chevrolet and Mercedes Benz, have not
reported their sales for last month. Normally, they make minor
contribution to total sales.
Automakers sold 99,900 units of cars last month, the data
showed.
On a monthly basis, car sales rose by 8.6 percent from
October.
Toyota Motor Corp continued to lead the local car
market, followed by Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd and Honda
Motor Co Ltd.
Month Volume m/m y/y
(in pct) (in pct)
2016
November 99,900 +8.6 +14.9
October 91,990 -1.3 +4.0
September 93,156 -3.3 +0.1
August 96,294 +53.9 +6.4
July 62,585 -31.6 +12.5
June 91,471 +3.3 +11.4
May 88,537 +4.6 +11.7
April 84,600 -9.9 +3.7
March 93,990 +6.5 -5.5
February 88,250 +3.8 -0.5
January 85,012 +15.9 -9.9
2015*
December 73,264 -15.8 -7.0
November 86,979 -1.6 -4.8
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)