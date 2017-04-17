JAKARTA, April 17 Car sales in Indonesia rose 7.9 percent in March from a year earlier, data released by the automotive industry association showed on Monday, as quoted by PT Astra International Tbk, an Indonesia-based firm primarily engaged in the automobile business. Automakers sold 101,484 vehicles in March, the data showed. On a monthly basis, car sales were up 7.0 percent from February. Following is a table of auto sales in 2016-2017, based on data from Gaikindo: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2017* March 101,484 +7.0 +7.9 February 94,859 +10.0 +7.5 January 86,253 -0.4 +1.5 2016* December 86,887 -13.6 +18.2 November 100,862 +8.8 +15.3 October 92,139 -0.5 +4.2 September 92,541 -3.9 -0.5 August 96,282 +55.6 +6.3 July 61,891 -32.4 +11.3 June 91,488 +3.3 +11.3 May 88,567 +4.5 +11.6 April 84,770 -9.9 +3.9 March 94,092 +6.7 -5.3 February 88,208 +3.8 -0.6 January 85,002 +16.0 -9.8 * Latest data revision as per Gaikindo official website (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)