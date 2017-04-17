JAKARTA, April 17 Car sales in Indonesia rose
7.9 percent in March from a year earlier, data released by the
automotive industry association showed on Monday, as quoted by
PT Astra International Tbk, an Indonesia-based firm primarily
engaged in the automobile business.
Automakers sold 101,484 vehicles in March, the data showed.
On a monthly basis, car sales were up 7.0 percent from
February.
Following is a table of auto sales in 2016-2017, based on
data from Gaikindo:
Month Volume m/m y/y
(in pct) (in pct)
2017*
March 101,484 +7.0 +7.9
February 94,859 +10.0 +7.5
January 86,253 -0.4 +1.5
2016*
December 86,887 -13.6 +18.2
November 100,862 +8.8 +15.3
October 92,139 -0.5 +4.2
September 92,541 -3.9 -0.5
August 96,282 +55.6 +6.3
July 61,891 -32.4 +11.3
June 91,488 +3.3 +11.3
May 88,567 +4.5 +11.6
April 84,770 -9.9 +3.9
March 94,092 +6.7 -5.3
February 88,208 +3.8 -0.6
January 85,002 +16.0 -9.8
* Latest data revision as per Gaikindo official website
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)