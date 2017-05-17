JAKARTA, May 17 Car sales in Indonesia rose 5.7
percent in April from a year earlier, data released by the
automotive industry association showed on Wednesday, as quoted
by PT Astra International Tbk, an Indonesia-based firm primarily
engaged in the automobile business.
Automakers sold 89,588 vehicles in April, the data showed.
However, on a monthly basis, car sales were down 12.5
percent from March.
Car sales in March were revised to 102,336 units from
previously reported 101,484 units, an 8.8 percent increase from
a year earlier. The revision also translated into a monthly jump
of 7.5 percent in March from the previous 7.0 percent.
Following is a table of auto sales in 2016-2017, based on
data from Gaikindo:
Month Volume m/m y/y
(in pct) (in pct)
2017*
April 89,588 -12.5 +5.7
March 102,336 +7.5 +8.8
February 95,159 +10.2 +7.9
January 86,324 -0.6 +1.6
2016*
December 86,887 -13.6 +18.2
November 100,862 +8.8 +15.3
October 92,139 -0.5 +4.2
September 92,541 -3.9 -0.5
August 96,282 +55.6 +6.3
July 61,891 -32.4 +11.3
June 91,488 +3.3 +11.3
May 88,567 +4.5 +11.6
April 84,770 -9.9 +3.9
March 94,092 +6.7 -5.3
February 88,208 +3.8 -0.6
January 85,002 +16.0 -9.8
* Latest data revision as per Gaikindo official website
