JAKARTA, May 17 Car sales in Indonesia rose 5.7 percent in April from a year earlier, data released by the automotive industry association showed on Wednesday, as quoted by PT Astra International Tbk, an Indonesia-based firm primarily engaged in the automobile business. Automakers sold 89,588 vehicles in April, the data showed. However, on a monthly basis, car sales were down 12.5 percent from March. Car sales in March were revised to 102,336 units from previously reported 101,484 units, an 8.8 percent increase from a year earlier. The revision also translated into a monthly jump of 7.5 percent in March from the previous 7.0 percent. Following is a table of auto sales in 2016-2017, based on data from Gaikindo: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2017* April 89,588 -12.5 +5.7 March 102,336 +7.5 +8.8 February 95,159 +10.2 +7.9 January 86,324 -0.6 +1.6 2016* December 86,887 -13.6 +18.2 November 100,862 +8.8 +15.3 October 92,139 -0.5 +4.2 September 92,541 -3.9 -0.5 August 96,282 +55.6 +6.3 July 61,891 -32.4 +11.3 June 91,488 +3.3 +11.3 May 88,567 +4.5 +11.6 April 84,770 -9.9 +3.9 March 94,092 +6.7 -5.3 February 88,208 +3.8 -0.6 January 85,002 +16.0 -9.8 * Latest data revision as per Gaikindo official website (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)