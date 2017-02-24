JAKARTA Feb 24 Car sales in Indonesia are seen rising between 3 percent and 4 percent this year, said Sudirman Rusdi, director of the country's biggest car distributor PT Astra International Tbk, on Friday.

The automotive industry is expected to sell 1.1 million cars this year, up from 1.06 million cars sold last year, he said.

The pace of growth in car sales in Indonesia has begun to recover last year after nearly two years of contraction. Total auto sales in 2016 grew 4.8 percent from a year earlier.

Growth in car sales is often used to gauge Indonesia's domestic consumption growth. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)