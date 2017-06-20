JAKARTA, June 20 Car sales in Indonesia rose 5.8
percent in May from a year earlier, data released by the
automotive industry association showed on Tuesday, as quoted by
PT Astra International Tbk, an Indonesia-based firm primarily
engaged in the automobile business.
Automakers sold 93,661 vehicles in May, the data showed.
On a monthly basis, car sales were also up 4.5 percent from
April.
Following is a table of auto sales in 2016-2017, based on
data from Gaikindo:
Month Volume m/m y/y
(in pct) (in pct)
2017*
May 93,661 +4.5 +5.8
April 89,587 -12.5 +5.7
March 102,336 +7.5 +8.8
February 95,159 +10.2 +7.9
January 86,324 -0.6 +1.6
2016*
December 86,887 -13.6 +18.2
November 100,862 +8.8 +15.3
October 92,139 -0.5 +4.2
September 92,541 -3.9 -0.5
August 96,282 +55.6 +6.3
July 61,891 -32.4 +11.3
June 91,488 +3.3 +11.3
May 88,567 +4.5 +11.6
April 84,770 -9.9 +3.9
March 94,092 +6.7 -5.3
February 88,208 +3.8 -0.6
January 85,002 +16.0 -9.8
* Latest data revision as per Gaikindo official website
