JAKARTA Jan 12 Indonesia's domestic car sales, an indicator of consumer consumption in Southeast Asia's top economy, are seen rising to a record 910,000-930,000 this year, up to 4 percent higher than last year, Indonesia's automotive manufacturer association said on Thursday.

Total domestic car sales in November slumped 2.3 percent due to lower sales of imported cars as floods hurt regional production in Thailand. (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)