JAKARTA, Dec 14 Automobile sales in Indonesia
fell 4.8 percent in November from a year earlier, according to
industry association data released on Monday by PT Astra
International Tbk, the largest automotive distributor.
Last month's annual decline was smaller than the one in
October, which was 16.2 percent.
On a monthly basis, sales fell 1.6 percent to 86,979 units.
According to association data, car sales have fallen every
month, on an annual basis, since August 2014.
Toyota Motor Corp led the November sales, followed
by Honda Motor Co Ltd and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd
.
Following is a table of auto sales in 2014-2015, based on
data from Astra and previous data from the automotive
association.
Month Volume m/m y/y
(in pct) (in pct)
2015
November 86,979 -1.6 -4.8
October 88,410 -5.1 -16.2
September 93,038 +2.8 -9.4
August 90,500 +62.7 -6.4
July 55,618 -32.3 -39.1
June 82,139 +3.7 -25.7
May 79,236 -2.9 -18.4
April 81,600 -17.9 -23.6
March 99,363 +12.0 -12.1
February 88,738 -5.8 -20.7
January* 94,194 +19.5 -9.1
2014
December 78,802 -13.7 -19.3
November 91,268 -13.4 -18.4
October 105,357 +2.6 -6.0
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)