JAKARTA, April 14 Automobile sales in Indonesia
declined 5.5 percent in March from a year earlier, according to
industry association data released on Thursday by industry
association Gaikindo.
The annual decline in February was 0.5 percent.
However, on a monthly basis, sales were up 6.5 percent to
93,990 units.
Toyota Motor Corp led the March sales, followed by
Honda Motor Co Ltd and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd.
Following is a table of auto sales in 2015-2016, based on
data from Gaikindo.
Month Volume m/m y/y
(in pct) (in pct)
2016
March 93,990 +6.5 -5.5
February 88,250 +3.8 -0.5
January 85,012 +15.9 -9.9
2015
December 73,264 -15.8 -7.0
November 86,979 -1.6 -4.8
October 88,410 -5.1 -16.2
September 93,038 +2.8 -9.4
August 90,500 +62.7 -6.4
July 55,618 -32.3 -39.1
June 82,139 +3.7 -25.7
May 79,236 -2.9 -18.4
April 81,600 -17.9 -23.6
March 99,410 +12.0 -12.1
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair)