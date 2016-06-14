JAKARTA, June 14 Automobile sales in Indonesia
rose 11.7 percent in May from a year earlier according to data
released on Tuesday by industry association Gaikindo.
The annual icrease in April was 3.7 percent.
On a monthly basis, sales were up 4.6 percent at 88,528
units.
Toyota Motor Corp led the May sales, followed by
Honda Motor Co Ltd and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd.
Following is a table of auto sales in 2015-2016, based on
data from Gaikindo.
Month Volume m/m y/y
(in pct) (in pct)
2016
May 88,528 +4.6 +11.7
April 84,600 -9.9 +3.7
March 93,990 +6.5 -5.5
February 88,250 +3.8 -0.5
January 85,012 +15.9 -9.9
2015
December 73,264 -15.8 -7.0
November 86,979 -1.6 -4.8
October 88,410 -5.1 -16.2
September 93,038 +2.8 -9.4
August 90,500 +62.7 -6.4
July 55,618 -32.3 -39.1
June 82,139 +3.7 -25.7
May 79,236 -2.9 -18.4
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)