JAKARTA, June 14 Automobile sales in Indonesia rose 11.7 percent in May from a year earlier according to data released on Tuesday by industry association Gaikindo. The annual icrease in April was 3.7 percent. On a monthly basis, sales were up 4.6 percent at 88,528 units. Toyota Motor Corp led the May sales, followed by Honda Motor Co Ltd and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd. Following is a table of auto sales in 2015-2016, based on data from Gaikindo. Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2016 May 88,528 +4.6 +11.7 April 84,600 -9.9 +3.7 March 93,990 +6.5 -5.5 February 88,250 +3.8 -0.5 January 85,012 +15.9 -9.9 2015 December 73,264 -15.8 -7.0 November 86,979 -1.6 -4.8 October 88,410 -5.1 -16.2 September 93,038 +2.8 -9.4 August 90,500 +62.7 -6.4 July 55,618 -32.3 -39.1 June 82,139 +3.7 -25.7 May 79,236 -2.9 -18.4