JAKARTA, July 18 Automobile sales in Indonesia
rose 11.4 percent in June from a year earlier, according to data
released on Monday by industry association Gaikindo.
The annual increase in May was 11.7 percent.
On a monthly basis, sales were up 3.3 percent at 91,471
units.
Toyota Motor Corp led the June sales, followed by
Honda Motor Co Ltd and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd.
Following is a table of auto sales in 2015-2016, based on
data from Gaikindo:
Month Volume m/m y/y
(in pct) (in pct)
2016
June 91,471 +3.3 +11.4
May 88,537* +4.6 +11.7
April 84,600 -9.9 +3.7
March 93,990 +6.5 -5.5
February 88,250 +3.8 -0.5
January 85,012 +15.9 -9.9
2015
December 73,264 -15.8 -7.0
November 86,979 -1.6 -4.8
October 88,410 -5.1 -16.2
September 93,038 +2.8 -9.4
August 90,500 +62.7 -6.4
July 55,618 -32.3 -39.1
June 82,139 +3.7 -25.7
*revised as per Gaikindo update
