JAKARTA, Aug 16 Automobile sales in Indonesia rose 12.5 percent in July from a year earlier, according to data released on Tuesday by industry association Gaikindo. The annual increase in June was 11.4 percent. On a monthly basis, sales were down 31.6 percent at 62,585 units. The association did not provide a reason, but Indonesia's one-week long holiday for Eid al-Fitr celebration in July would have affected sales. Toyota Motor Corp, Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd are among the market leaders in Indonesia. Following is a table of auto sales in 2015-2016, based on data from Gaikindo: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2016 July 62,585 -31.6 +12.5 June 91,471 +3.3 +11.4 May 88,537 +4.6 +11.7 April 84,600 -9.9 +3.7 March 93,990 +6.5 -5.5 February 88,250 +3.8 -0.5 January 85,012 +15.9 -9.9 2015 December 73,264 -15.8 -7.0 November 86,979 -1.6 -4.8 October 88,410 -5.1 -16.2 September 93,038 +2.8 -9.4 August 90,500 +62.7 -6.4 July 55,618 -32.3 -39.1 June 82,139 +3.7 -25.7 (Reporting by Glenys Kirana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)