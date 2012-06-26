EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
JAKARTA, June 26 Bank Indonesia said on Tuesday that it was likely to issue new rules on bank ownership by the end of this month, with majority ownership to be allowed above 40 percent depending on the central bank's approval.
Deputy governor Muliaman D. Hadad, in charge of banking regulation, said approval of majority ownership would depend on the bank's financial health.
The central bank said last month that it planned to cap single ownership in the country's banks at 40 percent for new investment, a rule that if implemented would scupper a $7.3 billion bid by Singapore's DBS Group Holdings for Bank Danamon. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has