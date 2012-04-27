(Adds details)
JAKARTA, April 27 Indonesia's central bank said
on Friday it will issue new bank ownership rules at the end of
May and then review the plans by Singapore's DBS Group
to acquire Indonesian PT Bank Danamon Tbk.
Central bank governor Darmin Nasution said the rules will
still allow investors to take majority ownership in Indonesian
banks but he declined to give further details.
The planned $7.2 billion acquisition by DBS has stoked
nationalist opposition by anxious local rivals. Bank Indonesia
last year proposed new bank ownership rules and later
temporarily barred takeovers in the banking sector, creating
much uncertainty.
The central bank has also said it wants equal access for
Indonesian lenders to expand in Singapore and getting that will
be a factor in its decision on whether to approve the
DBS-Danamon deal.
Nasution said he had talked to the chairman of the Monetary
Authority of Singapore while both were in Washington about how
to achieve reciprocity in the two countries banking sectors.
The new regulations will also cover multiple licenses banks
need to run operate in Southeast Asia's largest economy, such as
licences needed installing new ATMS, Nasution said.
DBS, Southeast Asia's largest bank, on Friday surprised
analysts by posting record quarterly profit and said its
expansion in the region will help drive future earnings.
