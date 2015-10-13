JAKARTA Oct 13 Indonesia's most important banks
will have to set aside more capital as a buffer against
financial market volatility, according to a draft regulation.
The Financial Services Authority (OJK) is proposing that
systemically important banks must set aside an additional
"capital surcharge", equivalent to 1-3.5 percent of their
risk-weighted assets, depending on how influential they are in
Indonesia's financial system.
Banks will be required to set aside the capital surcharge by
December, based on their financial statements as of June,
according to the draft regulation, which has been made public
for consultation.
The new regulation would be part of stricter protocols that
Southeast Asia's largest economy is planning to strengthen the
financial system.
The proposed law stipulates that regulators must make a list
of more important banks that would receive different treatment
from other banks if they face liquidity or solvency problems,
according to a copy of the draft seen by Reuters.
It also details the steps the authorities must take under
various scenarios in financial markets.
The proposal comes as Indonesia faces considerable market
volatility and a cooling economy.
Its stock market is the worst performing in
emerging Asia, having fallen 21 percent this year before
recovering some of its losses. The rupiah is down by
nearly 9 percent against the dollar so far this year, making it
the second worst-performing currency in the region.
However, the authorities say the proposal, which the OJK,
the Finance Ministry and the central bank have discussed for
several years, is not a response to recent market ructions.
"This draft law is a priority to maintain stability in the
financial system as a management protocol in case of a monetary
crisis," Bank Indonesia's senior deputy governor Mirza
Adityaswara told Reuters.
Indonesian banks seem financially sturdy, with average
capital adequacy ratios reaching 20.5 percent as of July,
central bank data showed.
But they also faced pressures with credit growth slowing and
non-performing loans rising. Several big banks have hiked
provisions for bad loans, pushing first-half profits to the
first decline in almost a decade.
Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said he hopes the
draft law, which is currently being discussed by the government
and parliament, will be passed this year.
The OJK aims to issue the regulation this year, banking
supervisor Nelson Tampubolon told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Eveline
Danubrata; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Nicholas Owen
and Kim Coghill)