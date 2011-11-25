JAKARTA Nov 25 Indonesia's central bank
plans to unveil new rules in December on issuance by banks of
credit cards, a subject that has received attention this year
after the death of a Citibank client following questioning
by debt collectors.
A coming regulation, to take effect in 2013, will limit the
number of credit cards and the amount of debt given to each
holder in a country where about 14 million credit cards are now
in use, Bank Indonesia director of payment system Ronald Waas
told Reuters on Friday.
At present, the central bank has only loose rules on credit
cards that do not impose restrictions on how many cards a person
can get and do not limit interest charges.
Under the coming regulations, people with monthly income of
between 3 million rupiah ($333) to 10 million rupiah will only
be allowed to have credit cards from two issuers, while those
with higher income can get more cards subject to approval from
credit card issuers.
The maximum debt limit for all credit cards owned by each
holder will be three times an individual's monthly income, and
the monthly interest rate will be capped at 3 percent maximum
with no compound interest.
Issuance of credit cards was loosened in 2009, when the
central bank aimed to boost domestic spending after the 2008
global financial crisis. Waas said that since then, most of the
complaints the central bank has received were about credit
cards.
In May, the central bank barred Citibank Indonesia from
adding new credit card clients for two years after a man died on
March 29 following questioning by external debt collectors over
bills run up on a Citi credit card.
After the death, Citi said it was cooperating fully with
police to determine if the debt collectors had adhered to its
code of conduct.
Waas of Bank Indonesia said having tighter rules is being
done "not only because of the recent cases ... Those only
trigger us to tighten the rules, starting from credit card
issues."
The central bank also said credit card issuers could still
outsource debt-collection to third-party firms, but they would
not be allowed to transfer the debt ownership.
Starting in 2015, all credit cards should also be secured
with a six-digit pin, not signature, to increase security, said
Waas, who is a candidate for a deputy governor post at Bank
Indonesia that will be filled on Dec. 7.
($1 = 8,990 rupiah)
