JAKARTA, March 11 Indonesian policymakers on
Friday eliminated state finances as a potential source of
support for troubled banks in changes made to proposed financial
crisis management laws.
The change is among a number of items proposing state
intervention that were removed from an earlier draft on crisis
management framework.
The government proposed the draft bill to parliament last
year to strengthen Indonesia's crisis management protocols and
protect policymakers from criminal prosecutions for decisions
they make.
The initial draft raised the possible use of state budget as
a final funding source to support financial markets in case of a
crisis and taxpayer's money to indirectly bail out affected
banks.
These items were removed in the the new draft, which was
approved by a parliamentary commission on financial affairs and
government agencies on Friday and will be voted upon in a
parliamentary plenary session on March 18.
"We don't want the state budget to be exposed to financial
crisis problems. That's why there's no mention of the state
budget as funding source in the draft," Finance Minister Bambang
Brodjonegoro said after a meeting with the commission on Friday.
However, the draft left the door open for the president to
approve or reject proposals in times of crisis. It did not say
if the president would be allowed to use state funds to help
failing banks.
The commission and the government also removed earlier
articles mentioning state budget guarantee for both loans and
borrowings by the Indonesia Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS),
which would act as the banking restructuring agency during a
crisis. In normal times, LPS is an insurer of bank deposits of
up to 2 billion rupiah ($152,893.51).
The draft also struck out an earlier item that would allow
the government to sell bonds directly to the central bank in
times of crisis.
The bill calls for stricter rules for banks to ensure they
have enough capital buffers to save themselves when they are
under pressures.
The Financial Services Authority has instructed the
country's biggest banks to set aside more capital this year in
what it calls a "capital surcharge", while Bank Indonesia has
set up a regulation for countercyclical capital buffers.
($1 = 13,081.0000 rupiah)
