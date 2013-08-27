JAKARTA Aug 27 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 12 trillion rupiah ($1.11 billion) of bonds at an auction
on Tuesday, far above an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah
despite concerns over the country's economic outlook.
According to the ministry's debt office, the yield on
one-year T-bills was 6.87250 percent, down from 6.95853 percent
at the previous auction on July 30. Yield for 10-year bonds
was 8.68650 percent, up from 8.06998 percent.
The country sold 3.05 trillion rupiah of 1-year T-bills,
1.05 trillion rupiah of 5-year bonds, 6 trillion of
10-year bonds and 1.9 trillion of 20-year bonds
.
Total incoming bids were 23.02 trillion rupiah, compared
with 27.2 trillion rupiah on July 30. The highest bid-to-cover
ratio was 2.92 for 5-year bonds.
($1 = 10,845 rupiah)
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)