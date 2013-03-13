BRIEF-Moody's says capitalization of Australian banks improved in six months to March 2017
* Moody's - Funding profiles, capitalization of Australian banks improved in six months to march 2017, but that asset quality deteriorated moderately
JAKARTA, March 13 Indonesia raised 7.15 trillion rupiah ($737.34 million) in a bond auction on Wednesday, slightly above a target of 7 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 5-yr 10-yr 15-yr T-bill T-bill Incoming bids 1,650 3,6502 1,2310 3,2900 4,2820 (bln rph) Winning bids 1.000 1.000 0.800 1.750 2.600 (trln rph) - Competitive 1.000 0.500 0.800 1.750 2.587 bids - Non competitive - 0.500 - - 0.013 bids Lowest yield 3.50000 3.90625 4.81250 5.37500 5.96875 (pct) Highest yield 4.00000 4.50000 4.96875 5.53125 6.12500 (pct) Weighted avg 3.59375 4.02811 4.85996 5.39855 6.04979 yield Bid-to-cover 1.65 3.65 1.54 1.88 1.65 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 9,697 rupiah) (Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana)
* Moody's - Funding profiles, capitalization of Australian banks improved in six months to march 2017, but that asset quality deteriorated moderately
SHANGHAI, June 1 Major state-owned Chinese banks were seen selling dollars at around the 6.80 per dollar level in the onshore foreign exchange market on Thursday, two traders said, pushing the spot yuan rate to near seven-month highs.