JAKARTA, March 13 Indonesia raised 7.15 trillion rupiah ($737.34 million) in a bond auction on Wednesday, slightly above a target of 7 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 5-yr 10-yr 15-yr T-bill T-bill Incoming bids 1,650 3,6502 1,2310 3,2900 4,2820 (bln rph) Winning bids 1.000 1.000 0.800 1.750 2.600 (trln rph) - Competitive 1.000 0.500 0.800 1.750 2.587 bids - Non competitive - 0.500 - - 0.013 bids Lowest yield 3.50000 3.90625 4.81250 5.37500 5.96875 (pct) Highest yield 4.00000 4.50000 4.96875 5.53125 6.12500 (pct) Weighted avg 3.59375 4.02811 4.85996 5.39855 6.04979 yield Bid-to-cover 1.65 3.65 1.54 1.88 1.65 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 9,697 rupiah) (Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana)