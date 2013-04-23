JAKARTA, April 23 Indonesia raised 10.5 trillion rupiah in a
bond auction on Tuesday, above a target of 7 trillion rupiah, with yields
falling from the previous April 9 auction, the finance ministry said.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah,
yields are in percent.
1-yr 10-yr 15-yr 20-yr
T-bill <IDFR006
3=>
Incoming bids 5.492 2.949 3.856 9.9865
(trln rph)
Winning bids 1.000 2.000 2.8500 4.6500
(trln rph)
- Competitive 0.500 1.900 2.615 4.4155
bids
- Non competitive 0.500 0.100 0.235 0.2345
bids
Lowest yield 3.90000 5.40000 6.10000 6.39000
(pct)
Highest yield 4.75000 6.00000 6.30000 6.62000
(pct)
Weighted avg 3.92000 5.44906 6.12992 6.41238
yield
Bid-to-cover 5.49 1.47 1.35 2.15
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by
the ministry.
($1 = 9,717.5 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki)