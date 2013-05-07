For Rohingya refugees, makeshift homes no match for Cyclone Mora
BALUKHALI CAMP, Bangladesh The bamboo and plastic that sheltered tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees were no match for Cyclone Mora when it struck the Bangladesh coast on Tuesday.
May 7 Indonesia raised 11.55 trillion rupiah ($1.19 billion) in a government bond auction on May 6, well above an initial target of 8 trillion rupiah, with most yields rising from the previous auction, the finance ministry said on Monday. Yields were higher for the one-year T-bill and for 15- and 20-year bonds, after rating agency Standard and Poor's last week cut its outlook for Indonesia to stable from positive. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.10 for 5-year bond. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 15-yr 20-yr 5-yr T-bill T-bill Incoming bids 1.870 2.784 3.383 7.8135 4.298 (trln rph) Winning bids 1 1.350 2.250 4.9 2.050 (trln rph) - Competitive 1 0.675 2.250 4.9 1.95 bids - Non competitive 0 0.675 0 0 0.1 bids Lowest yield 3.50000 3.9500 6.22000 6.49000 4.95000 (pct) 0 Highest yield 4.35000 5.0000 6.71000 6.72000 5.42000 (pct) 0 Weighted avg 3.77390 4.0922 6.25961 6.52998 4.99921 yield 2 Bid-to-cover 1.87 2.06 1.50 1.59 2.10 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 9,734.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Rieka Rahadiana and Anand Basu)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will follow through on a campaign pledge to pull the United States out of a global pact to fight climate change, a source briefed on the decision told Reuters, a move that should rally his support base at home while deepening a rift with U.S. allies.