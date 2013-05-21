JAKARTA, May 21 Indonesian government raised 9.35 trillion rupiah ($958.24 million) at an auction on Tuesday, above an initial target of 8 trillion rupiah with most yields rising from the previous auction, the finance ministry's debt office said. Yields of 1-year T-bill, 15-year bond and 20-year bond were higher than the May 6 auction. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.67 for 1-year T-bill. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 1-yr 10-yr 15-yr 20-yr T-bill Incoming bids 1.671 2.592 3.903 5.4115 (trln rph) Winning bids 1 1.850 2.6 3.9 (trln rph) - Competitive 0.5 1.750 2.280 3.76 bids - Non competitive 0.5 0.1 0.32 0.14 bids Lowest yield 4.17000 5.58000 6.20000 6.53000 (pct) Highest yield 4.25000 5.65000 6.29000 6.60000 (pct) Weighted avg 4.21000 5.61981 6.26998 6.56977 yield Bid-to-cover 1.67 1.40 1.50 1.39 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 9,757.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Randy Fabi)