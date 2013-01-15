(Corrects to yields rise in headline and first paragraph) JAKARTA, Jan 15 Indonesia sold 9 trillion rupiah ($934.1 million) of conventional government bonds at debt auction on Tuesday with yields of 3-month and 1-year T-bill rising from the last auction on Dec. 3, debt office data showed. The G20 member received total incoming bids of 17.8 trillion rupiah in its first bond auction of the year, with the highest bid-to-cover ratio 5.70 for the benchmark 10-year bond. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 5-yr 10-yr 20-yr T-bill T-bill Incoming bids 1,841 3,646 2,340 3,4213 5,827 (bln rph) Winning bids 800 1,000 1,800 600 4,800 (trln rph) - Competitive 800 500 1,440 500 4,375 bids - Non competitive - 500 360 100 425 bids Lowest yield 3.50000 4.25000 4.56250 5.15625 4.56250 (pct) Highest yield 5.00000 5.00000 4.87500 5.40625 6.43750 (pct) Weighted avg 3.99531 4.32812 4.66897 5.20000 6.10912 yield Bid-to-cover 2.30 3.65 1.30 5.70 1.21 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 9,635 rupiah) (Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)