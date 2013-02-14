BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
JAKARTA, Feb 14 Indonesia raised 9.95 trillion rupiah ($1.03 billion) in a government bond auction on Thursday, higher than a target of 7 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said. Yields for 10 and 15-year bonds rose, while yields for 1-year T-bills fell compared with the previous auction on Jan 29. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 10-yr 15-yr 20-yr T-bill T-bill Incoming bids 9,157 4,480 5,0635 3,613 7,0515 (bln rph) Winning bids 1.000 1.000 2.100 1.950 3.900 (trln rph) - Competitive 1.000 0.700 1.470 1.450 3.423 bids - Non competitive - 0.300 0.630 0.500 0.477 bids Lowest yield 2.75000 4.21875 5.25000 5.93750 6.21875 (pct) Highest yield 4.25000 5.75000 5.40625 6.09375 6.43750 (pct) Weighted avg 3.08134 4.24777 5.25987 5.94838 6.26809 yield Bid-to-cover 9.16 4.48 2.41 1.85 1.81 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 9646.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana)
June 1 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.