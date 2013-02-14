JAKARTA, Feb 14 Indonesia raised 9.95 trillion rupiah ($1.03 billion) in a government bond auction on Thursday, higher than a target of 7 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said. Yields for 10 and 15-year bonds rose, while yields for 1-year T-bills fell compared with the previous auction on Jan 29. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 10-yr 15-yr 20-yr T-bill T-bill Incoming bids 9,157 4,480 5,0635 3,613 7,0515 (bln rph) Winning bids 1.000 1.000 2.100 1.950 3.900 (trln rph) - Competitive 1.000 0.700 1.470 1.450 3.423 bids - Non competitive - 0.300 0.630 0.500 0.477 bids Lowest yield 2.75000 4.21875 5.25000 5.93750 6.21875 (pct) Highest yield 4.25000 5.75000 5.40625 6.09375 6.43750 (pct) Weighted avg 3.08134 4.24777 5.25987 5.94838 6.26809 yield Bid-to-cover 9.16 4.48 2.41 1.85 1.81 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 9646.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana)