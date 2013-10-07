JAKARTA Oct 7 Indonesia raised 20.2 trillion rupiah ($1.75 billion) from a retail bonds issue, slightly above than an indicative target of 20 trillion rupiah, the debt office said on Monday.

The bonds, maturing in 2016, offered an annual coupon of 8.5 percent, higher than 6.25 percent the previous auction last year.

Private firms' employees, entrepreneurs and housewives were among major buyers of around 26,000 investors.

Retail bonds are sold once a year and only to domestic individual investors.

($1 = 11,522.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Kim Coghill)