JAKARTA May 15 Indonesia had a balance of payments deficit of $6.6 billion in the first three months of this year, due to weak global demand coupled with low investment, the central bank said on Wednesday.

In October-December 2012, there was a balance of payments surplus of $3.2 billion. Bank Indonesia has revised the surplus for all of last year to $215 million from $165 million.

According to the central bank, Southeast Asia's biggest economy had a current account deficit of $5.27 billion, or 2.4 percent of gross domestic product, in the first quarter.

That compared with the fourth quarter current account deficit of 3.5 percent of GDP, though it was wider than the $3.1 billion deficit - equivalent to 1.4 percent of GDP - during the first quarter of 2012.

In January-March this year, the capital account had a deficit of $1.37 billion as investment slowed.

The G20 economy reported its first ever twin deficits of current and trade accounts last year due to rising fuel imports to meet demand for subsidised fuel.

Wider deficits have raised worries among foreign investors, putting more pressure on the rupiah.

Bank Indonesia on Tuesday held its benchmark policy rate at a record low of 5.75 percent, saying the rate was consistent with inflation. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Richard Borsuk)