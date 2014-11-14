JAKARTA Nov 14 Indonesia posted a balance of payments surplus of $6.5 billion during July to September, bigger than the $4.3 billion surplus it had in April-June, the central bank said on Friday.

There was a surplus of $13.7 billion in third quarter's financial and capital account, which offset a $6.8 billion deficit - equivalent to 3.07 percent of gross domestic product - in its current account.

The balance of payments surplus added to Bank Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves, which increased to $111.2 billion at end of the third quarter from $107.7 billion on June 30.

At the end of October, the reserves were nearly $112 billion. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)