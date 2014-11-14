JAKARTA Nov 14 Indonesia posted a balance of
payments surplus of $6.5 billion during July to September,
bigger than the $4.3 billion surplus it had in April-June, the
central bank said on Friday.
There was a surplus of $13.7 billion in third quarter's
financial and capital account, which offset a $6.8 billion
deficit - equivalent to 3.07 percent of gross domestic product -
in its current account.
The balance of payments surplus added to Bank Indonesia's
foreign exchange reserves, which increased to $111.2 billion at
end of the third quarter from $107.7 billion on June 30.
At the end of October, the reserves were nearly $112
billion.
