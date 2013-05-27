JAKARTA May 27 Indonesia's current account deficit could narrow to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product this year from 2.7 percent in 2012, if the government raises subsidised fuel prices, the central bank said.

If no action is taken to limit hefty government fuel subsidies, the current account deficit will likely still narrow but only to 2.5 percent, Bank Indonesia said in a statement to parliament.

The current account deficit in Southeast Asia's largest economy was $5.27 billion or equivalent to 2.4 percent in the first quarter, narrowing from 3.5 percent in the final quarter of 2012.

Next year, the central bank expected the current account deficit to ease to 1.6-1.8 percent of GDP with a fuel price increase, compared to a 1.8-2 percent deficit without any such action. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Randy Fabi and Jacqueline Wong)