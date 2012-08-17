JAKARTA Aug 17 Indonesia aims to raise a net
177.3 trillion rupiah ($18.67 billion) of debt in 2013, nearly a
third higher than this year, according to a proposed budget
document issued on Friday.
The government plans to take advantage of its lower
borrowing costs, following the country being lifted to an
investment grade sovereign credit rating, to fund infrastructure
spending. It will also push regional governments to issue bonds.
Indonesia plans to boost capital spending by 15 percent to
193.8 trillion rupiah in 2013, raising the capacity of roads
nationwide. The country also aims to finance 15 new airports.
($1 = 9497.5 rupiah)
