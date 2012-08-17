(Adds comments and detail on fuel subsidies, bonds)

By Aditya Suharmoko and Rieka Rahadiana

JAKARTA Aug 17 Indonesia will raise more debt to finance improvements to its creaking infrastructure in a bid to boost strong economic growth and further enhance its sovereign credit rating, a 2013 budget proposal document released on Friday said.

The government of the largest economy in Southeast Asia will raise a net 177.3 trillion rupiah ($18.67 billion) of debt through local and global bonds in 2013. This amount is nearly one-third higher than its initial plans for this year and 11 percent above revised 2012 issuance plans.

In lifting its borrowing targets, Indonesia will take advantage of lower borrowing costs that have followed decisions by Fitch last December and Moody's in January to raise the country's sovereign rating to investment grade.

The government aims for better ratings as part of its strategy to make Indonesia one of the world's 10 biggest economies by 2025.

"Indonesia's rating upgrade is considered not enough as the level could be higher than BBB-, which is lower investment grade... Coordination between related institutions is needed to push up Indonesia's sovereign rating to a higher grade," the budget document said.

President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono announced during a speech on Thursday that he would boost capital spending by 15 percent to 193.8 trillion rupiah in 2013 to improve the road network in the archipelago nation and to finance 15 new airports.

Decades of under-investment mean that Indonesia lags its regional peers in infrastructure.

Grinding traffic in the capital Jakarta is a visible symbol of the problem and the situation is getting worse as the pace of vehicle growth far outstrips efforts to build roads or develop public transport.

FUEL SPENDING

The poor infrastructure is a deterrent to direct investors and adds to a structural inflation problem, with high previous bouts of inflation having led to capital flight.

Standard & Poor's in April held the country one notch below investment status. It cited policy slippage and in particular the parliament's rejection of a government plan to raise fuel prices. Costly fuel subsidies, which make pump-prices the lowest in Asia, are seen as a drag on the budget, and the funds could instead be spent on infrastructure.

The government on Friday said it would limit consumption of subsidised fuel in 2013. But it gave no details about how it would deal with an issue that could impact inflation and presidential elections in 2014, given that any fuel-price rise will be unpopular with voters.

During 2013, the cost of fuel subsidies is anticipated to be 193.8 trillion rupiah ($20.4 billion), compared with expected spending of 216.8 trillion rupiah this year.

However, this would still be 41 percent higher than the original target for fuel subsidies in 2012, showing little evidence of plans to stop cossetting consumers. Fuel subsidy spending often becomes higher than targeted if world oil prices rise.

OCBC Bank in Singapore, in a report on Friday, said that in the past five years, budget allocations for subsidies have been up to double those for capital spending -- though in 2013, the plan is spend equally on both.

"It is little wonder why credit rating agencies and investors alike have been zooming in on Indonesia's fuel subsidy as one of the limitations to the country's ability to transform its very much outdated infrastructure," OCBC said.

CAN EFFORTS MATCH PROMISES?

Critics argue that government efforts to improve infrastructure rarely match its promises on the subject. They point to the fact that government ministries rarely spend their annual budget allocations.

Around 80 percent of Indonesia's budget is allocated for mandatory spending such as salaries, reducing the amount available for infrastructure.

The country's new land law, aimed at speeding up slow land acquisition for infrastructure projects, will only be usable for new projects. Existing stalled projects can only use a faster acquisition process from 2015, according to rules announced this week.

"In practice, it seems likely that progress on land acquisition for almost every toll road project will remain stalled, or very slow, for another two and a half years," said Kevin O'Rourke, an independent political analyst in Jakarta.

The government said for the 2014-2016 period, it expects the country's economic growth to accelerate to between 7 percent and 7.9 percent a year, while annual inflation stays stable at between 3 and 5 percent, according to the budget proposal.

Indonesia has been growing at about 6.5 percent a year and for 2013, the government's forecast is for 6.8 percent expansion. The forecast highlights the economic resilience of Southeast Asian nations to global economic troubles.

A 'GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY'

Indonesia's strong pace of economic expansion is powered by a large domestic market and a fast rising middle class, as well as stable public finances and a low level of public debt.

These factors have made the country of 240 million -- world's fourth most populous -- a favorite for emerging market investors, though a widening trade deficit is now weighing on market sentiment and the country's rupiah currency.

Earlier this year, Indonesia said it may issue more dollar bonds, after borrowing more than $2 billion in April at lower yields than some of its emerging peers and troubled euro zone nations.

"Indonesia remains favorable on the radar screens of foreign investors and it is crucial that the country can make use of the cheap financing costs currently available in the market to further strengthen its infrastructure and productive capabilities," the OCBC report said.

"Otherwise, Indonesia may indeed miss the golden opportunity."

($1 = 9497.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko and Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Neil Chatterjee and Richard Borsuk)