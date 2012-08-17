(Adds comments and detail on fuel subsidies, bonds)
By Aditya Suharmoko and Rieka Rahadiana
JAKARTA Aug 17 Indonesia will raise more debt
to finance improvements to its creaking infrastructure in a bid
to boost strong economic growth and further enhance its
sovereign credit rating, a 2013 budget proposal document
released on Friday said.
The government of the largest economy in Southeast Asia will
raise a net 177.3 trillion rupiah ($18.67 billion) of debt
through local and global bonds in 2013. This amount is nearly
one-third higher than its initial plans for this year and 11
percent above revised 2012 issuance plans.
In lifting its borrowing targets, Indonesia will take
advantage of lower borrowing costs that have followed decisions
by Fitch last December and Moody's in January to raise the
country's sovereign rating to investment grade.
The government aims for better ratings as part of its
strategy to make Indonesia one of the world's 10 biggest
economies by 2025.
"Indonesia's rating upgrade is considered not enough as the
level could be higher than BBB-, which is lower investment
grade... Coordination between related institutions is needed to
push up Indonesia's sovereign rating to a higher grade," the
budget document said.
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono announced during a speech
on Thursday that he would boost capital spending by 15 percent
to 193.8 trillion rupiah in 2013 to improve the road network in
the archipelago nation and to finance 15 new airports.
Decades of under-investment mean that Indonesia lags its
regional peers in infrastructure.
Grinding traffic in the capital Jakarta is a visible symbol
of the problem and the situation is getting worse as the pace of
vehicle growth far outstrips efforts to build roads or develop
public transport.
FUEL SPENDING
The poor infrastructure is a deterrent to direct investors
and adds to a structural inflation problem, with high previous
bouts of inflation having led to capital flight.
Standard & Poor's in April held the country one notch below
investment status. It cited policy slippage and in particular
the parliament's rejection of a government plan to raise fuel
prices. Costly fuel subsidies, which make pump-prices the lowest
in Asia, are seen as a drag on the budget, and the funds could
instead be spent on infrastructure.
The government on Friday said it would limit consumption of
subsidised fuel in 2013. But it gave no details about how it
would deal with an issue that could impact inflation and
presidential elections in 2014, given that any fuel-price rise
will be unpopular with voters.
During 2013, the cost of fuel subsidies is anticipated to be
193.8 trillion rupiah ($20.4 billion), compared with expected
spending of 216.8 trillion rupiah this year.
However, this would still be 41 percent higher than the
original target for fuel subsidies in 2012, showing little
evidence of plans to stop cossetting consumers. Fuel subsidy
spending often becomes higher than targeted if world oil prices
rise.
OCBC Bank in Singapore, in a report on Friday, said that in
the past five years, budget allocations for subsidies have been
up to double those for capital spending -- though in 2013, the
plan is spend equally on both.
"It is little wonder why credit rating agencies and
investors alike have been zooming in on Indonesia's fuel subsidy
as one of the limitations to the country's ability to transform
its very much outdated infrastructure," OCBC said.
CAN EFFORTS MATCH PROMISES?
Critics argue that government efforts to improve
infrastructure rarely match its promises on the subject. They
point to the fact that government ministries rarely spend their
annual budget allocations.
Around 80 percent of Indonesia's budget is allocated for
mandatory spending such as salaries, reducing the amount
available for infrastructure.
The country's new land law, aimed at speeding up slow land
acquisition for infrastructure projects, will only be usable for
new projects. Existing stalled projects can only use a faster
acquisition process from 2015, according to rules announced this
week.
"In practice, it seems likely that progress on land
acquisition for almost every toll road project will remain
stalled, or very slow, for another two and a half years," said
Kevin O'Rourke, an independent political analyst in Jakarta.
The government said for the 2014-2016 period, it expects the
country's economic growth to accelerate to between 7 percent and
7.9 percent a year, while annual inflation stays stable at
between 3 and 5 percent, according to the budget proposal.
Indonesia has been growing at about 6.5 percent a year and
for 2013, the government's forecast is for 6.8 percent
expansion. The forecast highlights the economic resilience of
Southeast Asian nations to global economic troubles.
A 'GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY'
Indonesia's strong pace of economic expansion is powered by
a large domestic market and a fast rising middle class, as well
as stable public finances and a low level of public debt.
These factors have made the country of 240 million --
world's fourth most populous -- a favorite for emerging market
investors, though a widening trade deficit is now weighing on
market sentiment and the country's rupiah currency.
Earlier this year, Indonesia said it may issue more dollar
bonds, after borrowing more than $2 billion in April at lower
yields than some of its emerging peers and troubled euro zone
nations.
"Indonesia remains favorable on the radar screens of foreign
investors and it is crucial that the country can make use of the
cheap financing costs currently available in the market to
further strengthen its infrastructure and productive
capabilities," the OCBC report said.
"Otherwise, Indonesia may indeed miss the golden
opportunity."
($1 = 9497.5 rupiah)
