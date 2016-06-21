JAKARTA, June 21 An Indonesian parliamentary committee on Tuesday approved the government's 2016 economic growth target at 5.2 percent, slightly lower than the initial 5.3 percent. The budgetary committee also approved other assumptions which the revision to the 2016 state budget would be based on, including a lower average price for Indonesian crude oil and a stronger exchange rate. Based on that, the committee and the government reduced the target for 2016 revenue to 1,786.2 trillion rupiah ($134.55 billion) from the initial target of 1,822.5 trillion rupiah. They set the tentative budget deficit at 2.35 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), bigger than the 2.15 percent in the original budget, but smaller than the proposed 2.48 percent. The committee approved 41 trillion rupiah of additional bond issuance in 2016 to cover the widening deficit. The budget is due to be approved by parliament in the coming weeks after further discussions about state spending. For the approved assumptions, see the table below: ASSUMPTIONS 2016 2016 2015 budget original audited revision budget GDP growth (pct) 5.2 5.3 4.8 Year-end inflation 4 4.7 3.35 rate (pct) Average 3-mth govt 5.5 5.5 5.97 T-bills (pct) Average rph exchange 13,500 13,900 13,392 rate/$ Average oil 40 50 49.2 price/barrel, $ Oil lifting, mln bpd 0.820 0.830 0.778 Gas lifting, mln boepd 1.115 1.155 1.195 ($1 = 13,275.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)