JAKARTA Feb 10 Indonesia central bank deputy governor Hartadi A. Sarwono said on Friday there was still room for further rate cuts because of excess liquidity, after the bank unexpectedly cut its policy rate on Thursday.

Bank Indonesia cut the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to a record low 5.75 percent to ensure growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy would keep steaming along, though it prompted market worries that inflation could rear up. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)