JAKARTA Dec 6 Indonesia's parliament picked Muliaman Hadad and Ronald Waas as two new deputy governors for the central bank, a parliamentary voting showed on Wednesday, in a move that was seen maintaining the Bank Indonesia's dovish policy stance.

The central bank next meets to discuss policy on Dec 8 and is seen holding its benchmark rate steady after steep 75 basis points cuts in the past two months to support Southeast Asia's biggest economy in the face of a weakening global situation.

Current deputy Muliaman Hadad had been expected to have his five-year term renewed after it ends this year, and was competing with Riswinandi, the deputy CEO of Indonesia's largest lender PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, to oversee banking regulation.

The central bank's director of accounting and payment systems Ronald Waas had been competing with another internal candidate, Perry Warjiyo, director of monetary policy and research, for a role focused on payment systems.

All four candidates were grilled this week by lawmakers.

"As long as the BI governor stays, there won't be policy shifts," said Juniman, an economist at Bank Internasional Indonesia, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

Bank Indonesia (BI), under the leadership of Governor Darmin Nasution, is seen as being pro-growth, holding off on rate rises last year when economists were baying for moves to lift rates as inflation surged above BI's upper target range of 6 percent. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko, Adriana Nina Kusuma and Olivia Rondonuwu; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)