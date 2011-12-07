JAKARTA Dec 6 Indonesia's parliament
picked Muliaman Hadad and Ronald Waas as two
new deputy governors for the central bank, a parliamentary
voting showed on Wednesday, in a move that was seen
maintaining the Bank Indonesia's dovish policy stance.
The central bank next meets to discuss policy on Dec 8 and
is seen holding its benchmark rate steady after steep 75 basis
points cuts in the past two months to support Southeast Asia's
biggest economy in the face of a weakening global situation.
Current deputy Muliaman Hadad had been expected to have his
five-year term renewed after it ends this year, and was
competing with Riswinandi, the deputy CEO of Indonesia's largest
lender PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, to oversee banking
regulation.
The central bank's director of accounting and payment
systems Ronald Waas had been competing with another internal
candidate, Perry Warjiyo, director of monetary policy and
research, for a role focused on payment systems.
All four candidates were grilled this week by lawmakers.
"As long as the BI governor stays, there won't be policy
shifts," said Juniman, an economist at Bank Internasional
Indonesia, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.
Bank Indonesia (BI), under the leadership of Governor Darmin
Nasution, is seen as being pro-growth, holding off on rate rises
last year when economists were baying for moves to lift rates as
inflation surged above BI's upper target range of 6 percent.
(Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko, Adriana Nina Kusuma and Olivia
Rondonuwu; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)