JAKARTA Dec 19 Indonesia's domestic
cement sales, a key indicator of economic growth in Southeast
Asia's top economy, rose 26 percent in November from the same
period a year ago, data from the Indonesia's cement association
(ASI) showed on Monday.
Sales volume reached 4.4 million tonnes, compared to 3.5
million tonnes in November 2010. But sales fell 4.7 percent in
November from 4.7 million tonnes in October.
The association sees total domestic sales will reach around
45-46 million tonnes in 2011, up 15 percent from last year,
chairman Urip Trimuryono told Reuters.
The country's cement sales fluctuate from month to month
dependent on a variety of factors including religious holidays,
which can delay construction, and the government's end-of-year
project completion deadlines.
The latter factor can inflate figures for November and
December compared to other months.
Indonesia's parliament on Friday stamped a long-awaited land
acquisition bill, an attempt to break the bottleneck in
infrastructure development that has long been seen as holding
back growth in the country.
The central bank left its December benchmark rate on hold,
but slashed rates by 75 basis points to a record low 6 percent
in the past two months to shield the economy from a global
downturn.
Last year Indonesia produced 39.5 million tonnes of cement,
around three-quarters of its total production capacity of 53
million tonnes, according to data from the association.
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)