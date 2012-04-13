JAKARTA, April 13 Indonesia's domestic cement sales, an indicator of economic growth, were 12.5 million tonnes in the first quarter, up 18.2 percent from a year ago, data from cement firm PT Semen Gresik Tbk showed on Friday. March sales were 4.4 million tonnes, up 16.2 percent from the same month last year, the data showed, with most sales in Sumatra and Java islands. "Indonesia's low cement consumption per capita of around 199 kilograms in 2011 continues to provide ample room for growth," said Teguh Hartanto, analyst at Bahana Securities in Jakarta. PT Indocement Tunggal Perkasa Tbk, Indonesia's biggest cement firm by market value, has estimated national demand for cement will grow 8-10 percent as infrastructure projects increase after a government law in December to speed up land acquisition. The country's cement sales fluctuate month to month depending on factors such as holidays and the government's end-of-year project completion deadlines. Below are details of Indonesia's cement sales for 2011/2012: Month Volume m/m y/y (tonnes) Mar 4,379,022 7.8 16.2 Feb 4,062,514 0.1 23.9 Jan 4,059,711 -10.9 15.2 Dec 4,556,598 -2.2 16.6 Nov 4,460,456 -4.4 26.3 Oct 4,667,772 21.5 21.8 Sep 3,842,978 6.7 48.3 Aug 3,603,234 -17.7 -0.3 Jul 4,376,898 6.7 16.8 Jun 4,101,104 0.4 20.7 May 4,082,890 9.3 24.8 Apr 3,734,202 -0.9 17.1 Mar 3,769,437 14.9 11.3 Feb 3,279,386 -7.0 9.7 Jan 3,525,392 -9.8 4.8 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)